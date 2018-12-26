Alabama Family Loses Everything in Christmas Day House Fire

Christmas Day is meant to be full of joy, but for a family in Semmes, it ended in complete devastation, CNN affiliate WALA reported.

“I got up as usual on Christmas morning, my son opened his gifts,” Samantha Autrey, who lost her home to a fire, told the television station.

Autrey, her nine-year-old son Isak, and husband left to eat Christmas dinner at a family member’s house.

The meal was cut short by a phone call from a neighbor.

“Me getting here, and seeing and knowing that there was nothing I could do…it hurt. We worked so hard to build our little family, and our house and everything was gone,” Autrey said.

Despite Semmes firefighters’ best efforts, Autrey said all her family is left with is the clothes on their backs.

The family said there is an ongoing investigation into what caused the fire.

Autrey said Christmas presents were the least of what her family lost.

Their beloved family cat, Boots, was killed in the fire.

“He wasn’t really worried about his toys, he lost his best friend. He lost his cat. My mom said he stayed up until well into the hours last night crying over his cat, which was like my son too,” Autrey said.

With her son’s tenth birthday coming up in just a few days, the family is now trying to find strength.

“I’m still in shock. We have to figure out how to move forward,” she said.

If you’d like to help the Autrey family, you can stop by Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 6 pm.

Below are clothing sizes for the family:

Woman size 22 pants, 2x shirts size 9 shoes Mens size 38/40 pants 2x shirts size 11 shoes Boy size medium mens shirts mens small jogging pants size 7 shoe Also mens medium navy blue school shirts and khaki pants with elastic waist You can also donate to the family’s go fund me account by clicking here.