Frank Buckley Interviews: “Best of” Mixtape: New Year, New You!

The Frank Buckley Interviews team is off for the holidays so we’ve put together a special New Year, New YOU mixtape to keep you company and to inspire you as we head in to a new year. But it’s not the cliche “lose 10 pounds” kind of new you that we’re hoping to inspire. We’ve gathered three guests who can inspire you to re-charge your soul and to become more productive with your time.

During this podcast, you’ll hear portions of previous FBI podcasts with Andy Puddicombe, co-founder of the wildly popular Headspace guided meditation app. We also have Erin Falconer, author of “How to Get Sh*t Done: Why Women Need to Stop Doing Everything so They Can Achieve Anything.” She’s also the editor in chief and co-owner of the self improvement website “Pick the Brain.”

And you’ll also hear part of our conversation with Jay Shetty, a former monk who now makes inspirational videos seen on Facebook and other platforms with the guiding principle to “make wisdom go viral.”

