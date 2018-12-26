Glendale Renewable-Energy Plant to Be Reviewed for Health, Environmental Hazards

A proposed renewable-energy plant at the Scholl Canyon Landfill in Glendale will be getting a more thorough review to assuage fears expressed by some residents who think the project poses health and environmental hazards.

Glendale City Council members voted 4-1 last week to initiate an environmental impact report for the proposed 12-megawatt power-generation facility that would break down organic waste at the landfill into methane, or biogas, to generate electric energy.

The report is in response to residents who showed up in droves at a Planning Commission meeting in March to oppose the project, which only legally needed a less-intensive review, known as a mitigated negative declaration, to proceed.

This next step is to “vet out as completely as we can alternatives that may or may not have been looked at as thoroughly as folks would have liked in the first process,” said Steve Zurn, general manager of Glendale Water & Power.

