Laguna Beach Sewage Spill Closes Stretch of Ocean

Authorities closed a stretch of the ocean in Laguna Beach Wednesday after 150 gallons of sewage waste spilled into the water, according to the O.C. Health Care Agency.

About 150 feet on both sides of the Aliso Creek at Aliso Beach County Park were closed, the agency said.

Authorities say the spill was caused by a sewer blockage in Mission Viejo.

The area will remain closed off until water quality tests show that the ocean water is safe, the agency said.

Beachgoers can check for water quality status updates and beach closures at ocbeachinfo.com.

