Large Fire Rips Through Aluminum Facility in Orange

More than 50 firefighters battled a blaze at an aluminum facility in Orange early Wednesday, officials reported.

The Orange Fire Department received reports of flames coming from Quality Aluminum Forge, located at 820 N. Cypress Street, around 1: 25 a.m. Responding firefighters attacked the fire from the outside because of safety concerns regarding the structure integrity of the building, including the roof, Capt. Ian MacDonald said in a news release.

The 55 firefighters used multiple large hose streams and three elevated streams from ladder trucks to fight the blaze, MacDonald added.

A hazardous materials team was also called to the scene because the business used hazardous materials in its production process.

MacDonald said water runoff was monitored to ensure the storm water system was not contaminated.

Employees were on site at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

About three months ago another fire was reported at the same business, but it was much smaller.

The cause of Wednesday's fire is under investigation, but officials told KTLA they do not suspect foul play.