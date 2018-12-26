Loved Ones Gather to Mourn ‘Gentle Giant’ Killed in San Dimas Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who was shot dead in a park in San Dimas over the weekend was remembered as a "giant teddy bear" by those who knew him at a vigil held Wednesday.

Pomona resident Michael Moreno, 35, was mourned by a group of 100 family members and friends in Pioneer Park on South Acacia Street, where he was killed Sunday evening.

Those gathered listened to a duo play guitar and sing as they remembered the man known as "Big Mike."

Moreno was with a friend in the park when the gunman approached and opened fire around 6:30 p.m. The 23-year-old friend was wounded, while Moreno died at the scene.

The victim "wasn't a violent person," his father, Miguel Moreno, said.

Michael's uncle, Armando Moreno, concurred.

"Nobody would say a bad word about him," Armando told KTLA. "That's the type of person he was."

Armando described his nephew as "big and strong" but "a gentle giant."

"Everybody calls him a teddy bear, a giant teddy bear," he said. "Just sweet; he's kind to anybody."

Another uncle, Solomon Moreno, said Michael was quiet and respectful.

"Just (a) down-to-earth guy, fun to be around, a humble young man," he said.

Detectives are still investigating whether the incident was gang-related, but they do believe Moreno was the intended target.

A motive, however, remains unclear.

Armando said he considers the shooter a "coward for picking up a gun and doing something like this to a person that doesn't even know."

Homicide detectives are still searching for the perpetrator, but said they have little evidence to work with and no description of the shooter.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.