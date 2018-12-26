Man Burned in Fire at Culver City Motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suffered burns early Wednesday when a motel room in Culver City erupted in flames, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. at the Astro Motel, 3850 Sepulveda Blvd., just south of Venice Boulevard, Culver City Fire Department Capt. Daniel Dobbs told KTLA.

The guest staying in the room that caught fire managed to get out of the room to alert others of the blaze, the captain said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of burns. An update on his condition was not available.

"We were able to limit the fire to just the original room involved," Dobbs said.

Three other guests were displaced as a result of smoke damage, he said. Fire officials helped then find other temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.