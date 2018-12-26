Man Rushed to Hospital in Cardiac Arrest Following South Gate House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rescuers rushed a pulseless man to a hospital after pulling him from a burning home in South Gate early Wednesday, officials said.

A neighbor on the next street over first called 911 about 2:50 a.m. to report smelling natural gas in the area, Los Angeles County Fire Department Battalion Chief William Gamble told KTLA.

Firefighters checked out the area and discovered a home on fire in the 10000 block of South Vincente Avenue, south of Tweedy Boulevard, he said.

"They initiated a structure fire response (and) began an aggressive interior fire attack in the offensive mode," he said.

"We located one adult male victim who was pulled from he home," Gamble said.

The man was in cardiac arrest when taken to a hospital, he said. An update on his condition was not available.

Firefighters extinguished the flames about 30 minutes after arriving, according to Gamble.

"We did encounter some flooring that had given way into a basement. That added complexity to the fire fight," the battalion chief said.

Firefighters also had to contend with "packrat conditions" inside the home, according Gamble.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Gamble said firefighters had not been able to find any smoke detectors inside the damaged house.