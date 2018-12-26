× Manhattan Beach Woman With Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Who Went Missing in 2016 Found Dead: Coroner’s Office

A 56-year-old Manhattan Beach woman with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease who went missing during a trip to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in 2016 has been found dead, officials said.

The remains of Nancy Paulikas were identified after a charred, incomplete human skull was found on a mountainside, according to L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s records.

Coroner’s officials could not immediately be reached for further information on when and where the remains were found.

Paulikas’ husband, Kirk Moody, told KTLA the skull was found in Fossil Ridge Park, north of Mulholland Drive in Sherman Oaks, in spring 2017. She was then positively identified after some ribs were found this fall, he said.

The skull was found in a ravine after a brush fire broke out at the park, police told the Los Angeles Times in March.

Her exact cause of death remains under investigation.

The Manhattan Beach woman was 55 when she was last seen on Oct. 15, 2016, heading to the women’s restroom at LACMA. Surveillance footage later showed her leaving the museum and walking west down Wilshire Boulevard.

At the time, she was at the developmental stage of a 4-year-old and prone to disorientation and anxiety, her family said. She also had no jacket, wallet or phone on her when she vanished.

She had otherwise been in good health, according to Moody, who added that despite her illness she never tried to go anywhere without him.

Paulikas was an accomplished technology executive at a financial firm before retiring in 2011. She developed Alzheimer’s disease a few years later.

KTLA’s Mary Beth McDade contributed to this report.