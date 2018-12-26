Nashville Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Sister’s Boyfriend on Christmas During Fight Over Car

Police are looking for the teen who allegedly shot and killed his sister’s boyfriend on Christmas, CNN affiliate WSMV reported.

Police have issued arrest warrants for criminal homicide and aggravated assault for 18-year-old Zyqiius Barnes.

Barnes is accused of killing 28-year-old Henry Campbell Jr. during an argument just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said Barnes and his sister, Shanecia Solomon, were at a relative’s house on Wimpole Drive when they started fighting over Barnes taking the keys to her car.

Campbell, who was Solomon’s boyfriend, was trying to separate the two of them when Barnes allegedly shot Campbell and his sister. Campbell died at the scene. Solomon, 25, was treated for non-life-threatening injures.

Police said Barnes drove off in his sister’s 2006 tan Chevrolet Impala with Tennessee license plate 8G24Z5.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.