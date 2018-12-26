Oakland Police Recover Department SUV Stolen During Raiders Game on Christmas Eve

In a Christmas week miracle, officers were able to recover a police car that was stolen from the Oakland Coliseum during a Raiders game.

The 2015 Ford SUV was stolen on Christmas Eve around 9:30 p.m., according to the Oakland Police Department. There were no firearms inside the car when it was stolen, police said.

The car was later recovered in the 3000 block of Elmwood with minor damage and was processed for evidence.

No one is in custody, and an investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

