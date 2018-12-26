1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded in 3 Separate San Bernardino Shootings in Recent Days

Police in San Bernardino are looking for shooters in a weekend shooting that left a man dead, as well as a Christmas Day shooting that left a man seriously wounded, authorities said.
The fatal attack took place about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of N. Stoddard Avenue, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.
Antony Flory, 45, was found lying in front of a home with a single gunshot wound, police said. He ultimately succumbed to the injury at a hospital. His city of residence was not available.
No information regarding a motive or a suspect description was released.
More gunfire on Christmas Day left a 31-year-old San Bernardino man fighting for his life, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a “man down” about 1:20 p.m. in front of a home in the 1100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, officials said.
He remained hospitalized Wednesday with injuries described as life-threatening.
“The victim is still alive and efforts to prolong his life are continuing,” police said in a written statement.
No further details, including a suspect description, were available.
Shots again rang out about 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West Highland Avenue, police said.
A 25-year-old San Bernardino man was found inside of a car, suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. No suspect description or motive was available.
Anyone with information on either case can reach San Bernardino police at 909-384-5742.