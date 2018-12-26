1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded in 3 Separate San Bernardino Shootings in Recent Days

Police in San Bernardino are looking for shooters in a weekend shooting that left a man dead, as well as a Christmas Day shooting that left a man seriously wounded, authorities said.

The fatal attack took place about 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of N. Stoddard Avenue, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

Antony Flory, 45, was found lying in front of a home with a single gunshot wound, police said. He ultimately succumbed to the injury at a hospital. His city of residence was not available.

No information regarding a motive or a suspect description was released.

More gunfire on Christmas Day left a 31-year-old San Bernardino man fighting for his life, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a “man down” about 1:20 p.m. in front of a home in the 1100 block of North Mayfield Avenue, officials said.

He remained hospitalized Wednesday with injuries described as life-threatening.

“The victim is still alive and efforts to prolong his life are continuing,” police said in a written statement.

No further details, including a suspect description, were available.

Shots again rang out about 7:45 p.m. in the 600 block of West Highland Avenue, police said.

A 25-year-old San Bernardino man was found inside of a car, suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. No suspect description or motive was available.

Anyone with information on either case can reach San Bernardino police at 909-384-5742.