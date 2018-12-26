Police Officer in Central Valley Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop; Authorities Release Photos of Possible Gunman

A police officer in the Central Valley was shot and killed during a traffic stop around early Wednesday, KTLA sister station KTXL reported.

Authorities say 33-year-old Newman Police Officer Ronil Singh pulled over to make a traffic stop about 1 a.m. at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue and moments later he was heard over the radio saying “shots fired.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and found Singh with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Ronil had been employed with the Newman Police Department since 2011. Newman is about 25 miles south of Modesto in Stanislaus County.

The suspect had already left the scene before additional officers arrived.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation. They have released photos of the suspect as well as photos of the gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup the suspect was driving.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact Detective Michael Fisher at 209-525-7083 or dispatch at 209-552-2468.