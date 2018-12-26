Police Release Photo of Person of Interest in Connection With Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Glendale Woman Who Was Holiday Shopping

Glendale police on Wednesday released a photo of a person of interest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was Christmas shopping last week.

Novar Ismailyan, 72, was fatally struck about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue.

Nobody witnessed the crash, but the driver did not stay at the scene, police said. Ismailyan, who would have celebrated her 73rd birthday on Dec. 31, died at the scene.

Authorities had previously released surveillance video from a business on Allen Avenue, showing a woman exiting her car and apparently inspecting it for damage.

Detectives continued canvassing the area for better footage and eventually found surveillance video from Castle Liquor at Allen Avenue and San Fernando Road.

The video shows a woman purchasing items from the store while wearing a hoodie. Police believe she is the same woman seen in the previous video and that it was taken after the fatal crash, Sgt. Dan Suttles told KTLA. He added that it appears that she was wearing the hoodie to hide her appearance.

A witness who saw the woman at the first business said he was not aware that a fatal incident had occurred. He described the woman as being in her late 50s to early 70s driving a black, 2004 to 2015 Toyota Prius.

Anyone with information about the person or the incident can call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.