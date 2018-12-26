Police Seeking Possible Additional Victims of La Habra Man Accused of Assault, Possessing Fake Badge

Investigators on Wednesday were seeking possible additional victims of a La Habra man accused of assault, kidnapping and possessing a fake law enforcement badge.

Authorities said Camran Abbas Mohammed, 31, approached a woman in her mid-20s sitting alone in a courtyard at Fullerton High School around 2 a.m. on Sept. 29.

He allegedly grabbed her and pulled her to the ground before forcing her toward his vehicle.

The victim managed to escape and alert Fullerton police, who then collected DNA samples from her skin.

In November, officials determined the perpetrator to be Mohammed.

According to officials, La Habra police previously arrested Mohammed in February on suspicion of possessing a forged official seal after conducting a search warrant of his home.

Five days earlier, on Feb. 3, somebody turned in a backpack to La Habra police after finding it at Imperial Middle School. It contained what appeared to be a law enforcement agent badge that had Mohammed’s photo along with a false name, La Habra police said.

The bag additionally contained Mohammed’s license, credit cards, handcuffs and a stun gun, the agency added.

Mohammed also allegedly possessed at his residence replica handguns, pepper spray, stun guns, rope, zip ties and other binding materials, as well as multiple articles of tactical gear.

It was unclear when authorities released Mohammed after the February arrest.

Authorities said they detained him again on Dec. 7, a day after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office charged him with two felony counts of possession of a forged official seal and one felony count each of kidnapping to commit a sex offense and assault with intent to commit a sex offense.

He remained in jail on $1 million bail. His next court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

Anyone who believes he or she may have been victimized by Mohammed can call Supervising Investigator Brad Tanner with the District Attorney’s Office at 714-834-3424.