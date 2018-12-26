× Suspects in Custody After Being Shot at by Deputies in Jurupa Valley

Two people suspected of fraud were apprehended after being shot at and chased by sheriff’s deputies in Jurupa Valley on Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities originally responded to the 6000 block of Camino Real, near the intersection with Limonite Avenue, just before 11:45 a.m. after fraudulent activity was reported at a business there, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Several commercial businesses line the intersection, including two banks, a 7-Eleven and a strip mall anchored by a Stater Bros. Markets.

A single deputy opened fire in the parking lot outside the convenience store, which also connects to a check-cashing outlet, according to the Riverside Press-Enterprise.

No one was struck by gunfire, officials said.

It’s unclear why exactly the deputy chose to use lethal force; the sheriff’s release only states that an offer-involved shooting occurred after authorities made contact with the suspects.

Deputy Robyn Flores said the two were inside an SUV when deputies arrived and the shooting “occurred as soon as the officers arrived on scene,” the Press-Enterprise reported, citing a video interview relayed by a stringer.

The pair then fled the location in a vehicle, which eventually came to rest in a dirt field near the corner of Mission Boulevard and Camino Real, about 2.5 miles up the road, authorities said. It was unclear whether the vehicle had crashed.

A K-9 was deployed and assisted in taking both suspects into custody.

The Sheriff’s Department was not releasing the suspects’ names or any other identifying information about the individuals, citing an ongoing investigation.

Homicide detectives are now probing the shooting, and the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, as is required by department policy. His or her name was also not being released.

Officials said there were no additional suspects being sought.