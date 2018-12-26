× Toddler Fatally Struck by Vehicle Outside His Yorba Linda Home

A young boy was hit and killed by a vehicle backing out of his neighbor’s driveway in Yorba Linda on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of Casa Oro, on the west side of town, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

The child, described by sheriff’s officials as nearly 2 years old, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver involved remained at the scene. Authorities were investigating whether the person was possibly impaired.

Officials did not immediately identify the victim.

An accident reconstruction team was responding, and no further details were available.

