‘Well-Known and Aggressive Panhandler’ in Hemet Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Officer

Hemet officials on Wednesday arrested a Palms Springs man they described as a “well-known and aggressive panhandler” after he allegedly assaulted a police officer, among other accusations.

According to Hemet police, officers just before noon conducted a probation search on 54-year-old Patrick Bradley at a motel in the 1600 block of West Florida Avenue.

The agency said the visit was intended to ensure that Bradley was complying with the terms of his probation. The Police Department did not elaborate on his previous conviction.

Police said they ultimately detained Bradley on suspicion of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of teargas, being under the influence of a controlled substance and assault on a police officer. The Police Department did not provide further details on the alleged assault.

The agency said over the previous months, several people have complained about Bradley’s actions. He’s accused of cursing at those who refused to give him money and using his scooter to block their vehicles into parking stalls.

“Mr. Bradley uses several different stories in an attempt to persuade people to give him money such as he’s homeless or that he is a disabled veteran,” a statement from the Police Department said. “Neither of these stories are true and the Hemet Police Department would like to discourage our residents from giving him money. Mr. Bradley has a history of violence and makes his living by duping people into feeling sorry for him.”

According to the agency, Wednesday’s arrest marked the third criminal case its team has filed on Bradley in the last two weeks.

He was being held on $10,000 bail, the Police Department said.

Authorities provided no further information.