Wendy Beckett, Nun Who Became Celebrity TV Art Historian, Dies at 88

Sister Wendy Beckett, the cloistered nun who ventured out of seclusion to become a celebrity art critic and historian, died Wednesday at England’s Carmelite Monastery Quidenham in Norfolk, according to the BBC. She was 88.

From the time she appeared in her first art appreciation program on BBC in 1991, Beckett’s provocative and witty commentaries captured the attention of museum curators, book publishers and art critics as well as art lovers around the world.

She graduated from Oxford University as an honor student in literature in 1954 but taught herself the history of art from the hermit’s trailer where she lived on the grounds of a Carmelite monastery in Norfolk, England. Museum postcards and exhibition catalogs were her main research materials.

Beckett began her art career as a magazine critic, reviewing exhibitions for small British art journals in the mid-1980s and published her first art book, “Contemporary Women Artists,” in 1988.

