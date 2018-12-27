× 19-Year-Old Pleads Not Guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter in Tustin Crash That Killed Her Brother, 1 Other Teen

A 19-year-old woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter in a crash in Tustin that killed two teenagers, one of them her brother.

Josselyn Jazmine Anguiano also was charged with child endangerment by a caretaker. The minors in the car weren’t wearing seat belts, authorities said.

Anguiano was behind the wheel of a small sedan with six passengers crammed inside when she lost control on Legacy Road in March, prosecutors said. She had been speeding up to 75 mph near the District at Tustin Legacy shopping center before her car struck a curb, careened onto its side and crashed into several concrete and steel poles, they said.

One teen was declared dead at the crash site and another — identified as Jason Anguiano, the driver’s brother — died days later in a hospital, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office. A third passenger sustained a broken jaw, and another had a fractured pelvis.

Tustin – OCFA & Tustin PD on scene of a traffic collision on the 16000 block of Legacy. 6 patients transported, 1 DOA. Jaws of Life used to extricate patients. Tustin PD is Investigating incident. pic.twitter.com/FbZVprvdwS — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) March 23, 2018