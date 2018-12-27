2 Hospitalized Following Shooting at Apartment Complex in Corona

Police are searching for whoever shot and wounded two people at an apartment complex in Corona early Thursday morning.
A 911 call reported a gunshot victim in the 2400 block of Palisades Drive at about 1:30 a.m., Corona Police Department Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis said.
Arriving officers located two victims who were both transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Their identities have not been released.
The motive for the shooting was unknown and no description on the gunman, or gunmen was immediately available.
33.875293 -117.566438