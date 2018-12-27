2 Hospitalized Following Shooting at Apartment Complex in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for whoever shot and wounded two people at an apartment complex in Corona early Thursday morning.

A 911 call reported a gunshot victim in the 2400 block of Palisades Drive at about 1:30 a.m., Corona Police Department Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis said.

Arriving officers located two victims who were both transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Their identities have not been released.

The motive for the shooting was unknown and no description on the gunman, or gunmen was immediately available.