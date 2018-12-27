Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

2 LAPD Officers Injured After Crashing Patrol Vehicle in Boyle Heights

Posted 9:23 AM, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:25AM, December 27, 2018
Two officers were injured after their patrol vehicle crashed into two parked cars in Boyle Heights on Dec. 27, 2018. (Credit: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured after their patrol SUV crashed in Boyle Heights Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m. along the 1400 block of East Ceasar Chavez Avenue.

The SUV struck two parked vehicles before apparently stopping at a tree in the area, video from the scene showed.

The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, and no further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story. 