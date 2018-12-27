× 2 LAPD Officers Injured After Crashing Patrol Vehicle in Boyle Heights

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were injured after their patrol SUV crashed in Boyle Heights Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m. along the 1400 block of East Ceasar Chavez Avenue.

The SUV struck two parked vehicles before apparently stopping at a tree in the area, video from the scene showed.

The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, and no further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this story.