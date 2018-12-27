Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

70-Year-Old Woman Shot During Inglewood Christmas Day Purse Robbery Dies, Female Suspect Still at Large

Posted 6:09 PM, December 27, 2018, by , Updated at 06:10PM, December 27, 2018

The investigation into the shooting of a 70-year-old Inglewood woman by another woman during an attempted purse robbery on Christmas Day became a homicide case Thursday as the victim succumbed to her wounds, authorities said.

Lourdes Padilla, 70, of Inglewood. (Credit: Inglewood Police Department)

Lourdes Padilla was shot and critically wounded about 1 p.m. Tuesday as she walked in the area of Yukon Avenue and 104th Street, the Inglewood Police Department said in a written statement.

She was confronted by another woman who tried to grab her purse, police said.

“A struggle over Padilla’s purse ensued and Padilla was shot,” according to the statement.

The attacker got into a black, four-door 2019 Toyota Yaris or Scion iA with yellow paper license plates with a man waiting at the wheel.

Detectives are seeking this 2019, black four-door Toyota Yaris or Scion iA in connection with the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old woman in Inglewood on Christmas Day, 2018. (Credit: Inglewood Police Department)

Detectives have been searching for Padilla’s attacker ever since. They’ve released a surveillance photo of the suspects’ vehicle in hopes someone may recognize it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Inglewood police at 310-412-5206. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

