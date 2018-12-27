Attacker Sought in Car-to-Car Shooting That Left 3 People Wounded in Saugus

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find an attacker who wounded two men and a teenage boy in a car-to-car shooting in Saugus on Wednesday night, officials said.

The shooting was first reported shortly after 9:30 when the three victim arrived at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Newhall by private vehicle, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Shirley Miller said in a written statement.

They were riding in a silver Honda sedan in the area of Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street with two other teens and another man when the attack occurred, she said.

Another car pulled alongside that of the victims, Miller said. “An occupant of the suspect’s vehicle opened fire with an unknown-type firearm.”

Two men and a teen were struck by bullets, officials said. They were hospitalized in stable condition on Thursday. The other three people in the Honda escaped injury.

Investigators reached out to the public Thursday in hopes of finding witnesses to the shooting.

They did not believe the shooting to be random, but no information regarding a motive was available, Miller added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 661-255-1121, ext. 5146. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.