Family Hides as Police-Impersonating Robbers Force Way Into West Covina Home

A West Covina family hid on the second floor of their home as a trio of home-invasion robbers posing as police officers forced their way in, authorities said.

The crime unfolded about 4 a.m. in the 2200 block Pacific Park Way, the West Covina Police Department said in a written statement.

A family, including children, was inside the home when the three suspects, described only as males who covered themselves with hooded sweatshirts and hats, showed up outside and began yelling "police" and "search warrant," officials said.

"The occupants were astute enough to realize it was not the police and called 911," according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the intruders went through the bottom floor of the home, ultimately fleeing with a TV, Lt. Travis Tibbetts said.

Officers arrived within three minutes, but the robbers had already fled the area in a dark, four-door sedan, police said. No injuries were reported.

No weapons were seen during the break-in, officials said.

"West Covina police are asking residents to be vigilant and they should call 911 on any suspicious people or activity, particularly if people are forcing entry into their home claiming to be police officers," according to the statement.

Anyone with information can reach West Covina police at 626-939-8688. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.