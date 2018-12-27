× Homicide Investigation Underway After Mother, 13-Year-Old Son Found Dead in Valley Glen Apartment

A homicide investigation is underway after a mother and her 13-year-old son were found dead in their Valley Glen home late Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident was reported about 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street.

The victims’ husband and father told responding officers he had gotten home and found the the victims dead. He is cooperating with police, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the victims were killed because there were signs of foul play, but authorities would not elaborate on a possible cause.

A possible motive behind the crime is also unknown.

Aguilar called the incident “very unusual,” but that it did not appear to be random.

“We would believe that at least the location was targeted, if not these individuals,” Aguilar said. “Who would target a 13-year-old though, and his mother? That’s really the question.”

The detective said residents in the large apartment complex were being interviewed to see if they heard or saw anything suspicious. Police, however, did not receive any calls about shots fired from any other residents of the complex.

The victims have not been identified and no arrests have been made in the case.