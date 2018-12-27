× KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous’ Death Investigated as Possible Overdose: Glendale Police

The death of KTLA Morning News reporter and weekend anchor Chris Burrous is being investigated as a possible overdose, police said Thursday.

Burrous was found unresponsive at a Days Inn in Glendale after a male he was with called authorities around 1:15 p.m. to report he had passed out and was possibly not breathing, Glendale police said in a news release.

Paramedics who responded to the hotel, at 450 Pioneer Drive, located Burrous inside a room suffering from a medical emergency. They administered CPR at the scene before transporting him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The male who originally called police indicated that Burrous had possibly overdosed, according to the department.

“Glendale detectives are currently investigating the case and are thoroughly examining the unfortunate circumstances surrounding his death,” the agency’s news release states.

Burrous’ body has been turned over to coroner’s officials, who will work to determine a cause and manner of death.

No further details on the investigation were available.

Burrous joined KTLA in 2011 as a reporter and anchor, helping to expand the Morning News to seven days a week, after previously working at other news stations across the U.S. He leaves behind a wife and daughter.