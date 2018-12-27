Ride-Sharing Driver Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Developmentally Disabled Women in Costa Mesa

A ride-sharing driver accused of sexually assaulting three developmentally disabled women was arrested and now Costa Mesa police are searching for other possible victims.

The suspect, Rusty Lee Love of Huntington Beach, is an acquaintance of the three victims, according to police. He is suspected of crimes including rape as well as digital penetration and oral copulation of a developmentally disabled person, police said.

Love, 52, is accused of “sexually assaulting each of the victims in their Costa Mesa homes while providing unlicensed massage services between 2017 and 2018,” a news release from Costa Mesa police reads.

He was arrested on Dec. 21 in the 20000 block of Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach and then booked into Orange County Jail. He later posted bail.

Following his arrest, investigators found out Love was working as a ride-sharing driver in Orange and San Diego counties. Police are searching for people who may have been victimized by Love through his work or through his personal network.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Rob Dimel at 714-754-5363.