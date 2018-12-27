Suspected DUI Driver Crashed Into Tree Before Being Fatally Struck as He Fled the Scene in Santa Ana: Police

A man suspected of drugged driving when he crashed into a tree in Santa Ana earlier this week was fatally struck by another vehicle just as he fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Mark Stephen Keller of Brea was allegedly under the influence of some drug when he was driving and slammed into a tree in a center median near 1st Street and Flower Street, according to a news release from the Santa Ana Police Department.

Authorities have not said what drug he is suspected of using.

The crash was reported to police just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, officials said, and later callers told authorities that the people inside the vehicle had gotten out and were walking away from the scene westbound on 1st Street.

When officers arrived, they found two men lying in a nearby roadway — one of them unconscious and suffering head trauma, police said.

Investigators later determined those two victims were inside the vehicle that had slammed into a tree. The driver of the vehicle that struck them remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, according to police.

Meanwhile, the person believed to be the driver in the initial collision, 40-year-old Keller, died from his wounds three days later, police said.

Detectives believe he and a passenger got out of the car after crashing into the tree and crossing 1st Street, going southbound in the west crosswalk of Flower Street, authorities said.

“While crossing 1st Street, both were struck by a westbound vehicle,” the police news release reads.

Anyone with information can contact Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division at 714-245-8200 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.