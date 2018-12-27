Woman Pleads No Contest in Brick Attack on 91-Year-Old Man in Willowbrook

A Los Angeles woman who attacked and severely injured a 91-year-old man with a brick in Willowbrook is expected to face 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to an elder abuse charge on Thursday, authorities said.

Laquisha Jones, 30, also admitted to a special allegation that she used a dangerous weapon in the crime, as well as a prior conviction for making criminal threats in 2017, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

Under the negotiated plea deal, Jones is expected to receive a 15-year state prison term when she returns to Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Feb. 28, district attorney’s office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said.

The attack occurred on July 4 at 118th and Robin streets in Willowbrook, prosecutors said.

A witness told CNN the attacker told the victim, then-91-year-old Rodolfo Rodriguez, to “go back to Mexico,” during the beating.

Rodriguez was visiting family in Willowbrook from Michoacan, Mexico, when he was beaten, family members said.

Authorities did not prosecute the attack as a hate crime. It was apparently prompted by the woman’s belief that Rodriguez had bumped into her daughter, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators said. Rodriguez said he did not bump into the girl.

Rodriguez, suffered injuries including a broken jaw, broken cheekbones, broken ribs and many bruises, his family told CNN.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jones in connection with the crime six days later.

She was initially charged with attempted murder, in addition to elder abuse.

The attempted murder charge was dropped on Thursday’s negotiated plea arrangement, according to Santiago.

If she had been tried and convicted as originally charged, Jones could have faced up to 29 years to life in state prison.