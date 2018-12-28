2 Dead, 3 Injured in Wrong-Way Collision on 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people have died and three others were injured Friday in a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 5 Freeway in the Sylmar neighborhood of San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was described to be in grave condition, one in critical condition and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LAFD.

The collision involved three vehicles and was caused by one vehicle traveling south on the northbound 5 Freeway, according to authorities.

Northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway connecting with the northbound 14 Freeway remain closed as authorities investigate, the LAFD said.

The incident occurred at around 3:25 a.m. and authorities remained on the scene throughout the early hours of the morning.

Officials have not provided information on the victims' names and ages.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed crews cleaning debris on the highway around three impacted vehicles, one completely destroyed.

California highway Patrol and the LAFD were on the scene investigating the fatal collision.

The wrong-way driver appears to have been traveling on the fast lane, which is where authorities usually encounter wrong-way drivers, according to Sgt. Chris Cabral of the CHP Newhall division.

The sergeant offered drivers advice on avoiding these types of collisions.

“You want to maintain a high visual horizon whenever driving, and then also look way beyond your hood," Cabral said, adding that it's best to stay out of the fast lane when possible.