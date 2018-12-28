Jon Schwarze joined us live to tell us all about his journey of a lifetime. Over 248 days, Jon walked every open mile of the PCT trail --- Campo, California to the Canadian border --- and then walked all the way back…a total of 5300 miles. He is the 5th person ever to yoyo the PCT. For more information on Jon, you can follow him on Instagram @jonschwarze.
5300 Miles on the Pacific Crest Trail With Jon Schwarze
