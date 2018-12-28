After Thwarting Efforts to Ban Tackling in Youth Football, Sport’s Enthusiasts Advance Their Own Proposal in State Legislature

California youth football supporters who defended their sport against a proposal this year that would have barred tackling have taken a new approach: going on the offensive.

Under a bill supported by a coalition of youth football groups, California, beginning in 2021, would limit children to two 60-minute practices of full contact, while barring tackling in the sport’s offseason.

The proposal introduced this month by Assemblyman Jim Cooper (D-Elk Grove) models the limitations on restrictions already in place for high school football in California, which caps full-contact practices to 90 minutes twice a week.

The restrictions come amid growing concern from medical professionals who say repetitive collisions from hitting and blocking can cause long-term brain damage.

