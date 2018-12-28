× Autopsy Performed, Cause of Death Still Under Investigation for KTLA Anchor Chris Burrous

The cause of death remains under investigation following the autopsy of KTLA anchor and reporter Chris Burrous, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Friday.

Paramedics were called to a Days Inn located along Pioneer Drive in Glendale around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday and found Burrous unconscious, authorities said. A male who was with the journalist said he had passed out and was possibly not breathing.

After being rushed to a nearby hospital, Burrous was pronounced dead at 2:06 p.m., according to a statement from the coroner.

Hours later, police said his death was being investigated as a possible overdose.

Glendale Police Sgt. Dan Suttles said the caller “appears to be a friend” and was already trying to revive Burrous when paramedics arrived. He said first responders immediately recognized the KTLA fixture “because everybody knows Chris.”

Following an autopsy on Friday, coroner’s officials said Burrous’ cause of death was being deferred pending further investigation. Suttles has said there was no indication of suicide.

Throughout Thursday evening and Friday, the KTLA newsroom has been sent thousands of emails, tweets and other messages expressing condolences for the beloved anchor and sharing memories.

Burrous has been remembered for his ability to bridge the divide between the anchor’s desk and viewers at home and credited with pioneering the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News.

More recently, he reported on hard-hitting tragedies in Southern California from the Borderline shooting in Thousand Oaks that left 13 dead to the Woolsey Fire that destroyed hundreds of homes and killed three as it tore through Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Before joining KTLA in 2011, Burrous spent years reporting and anchoring throughout California and worked at KTLA sister station WPIX in New York City.

KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball issued a statement Thursday night mourning the beloved anchor’s sudden death.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Burrous family. Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers,” the statement reads.

“He will be remembered as a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family.”