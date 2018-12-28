× Chris Burrous Remembered as Kind, Funny Broadcaster Who Loved People

As news of Chris Burrous’ death spread Thursday evening, the KTLA newsroom was flooded with calls, emails and other online messages, offering condolences and remembrance of the broadcaster and KTLA fixture.

“Our family wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the family & the KTLA 5 family of Chris Burrous. We are absolutely devastated by his passing and will miss him terribly! God bless you and our love to Lynette & Liberte,” wrote Ray and Juanita Yanez of Chino in an email.

“Hello, my father is saddened by the loss of Chris Burrous. We are truly sorry, my father had given him donuts to him and his wife when visiting the Chatsworth, CA Christmas parade and has gotten to shake his hand, he is truly a fan of Chris,” Sam from Chatsworth said in an email.

On our Facebook page, Senia Cheree wrote, “Sending thoughts & prayers to his family. My mornings will never be the same without his jokes!”

John Ayala wrote, “Burrous Bites was the best segment on all television. So sad to hear. Didn’t know him but he was a friend.”

Jimmy G Castilloo posted this photo, with the caption, “Super nice guy who I had the pleasure of meeting once.”

Burrous was known to often pose with KTLA fans holding up high-fives.

On Twitter, users frequently mentioned his friendliness and his popular Burrous’ Bites segment:

Just turned the news on and learned that my favorite newscaster on KTLA suddenly died. Rest in peace Chris Burrous. Condolences to the KTLA family and his wife and immediate family. Just devastated by this news — Jim Lugenbeel (@jimbo1138) December 28, 2018

I am devastated. When I was in SoCal, 2013-15, I enjoyed his “Burrous’ Bites” segment every weekend. I ditched Yelp & instead I watched Chris discover local eateries. He was witty and a true professional. He will be deeply missed by so many Angelinos. 😢 https://t.co/H0P0CxsgDP — Dan Cabrera (@DanTheVoice) December 28, 2018

Rip Chris Burrous. For the past few years I’ve woken up early on Sunday mornings just so I could watch the Sunday morning news with my dad and your segment Burrous bites was a huge part of that. Thank you Chris for the Sunday morning memories. — Jeremy Golding (@JeremyGoldin) December 28, 2018

Burrous passed away Thursday at the age of 43. He joined the station in 2011 and was a fixture on the KTLA Weekend Morning News. His death is currently under investigation.