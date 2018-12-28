Firefighters Battling Building Fire in South Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 100 firefighters responded to a commercial building fire in the Central Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The roof of the one-story building collapsed as flames burnt through, the LAFD said.

Officials said that flames burned nearby electric power lines and created a hazardous situation as firefighters battled the flames.

The fire occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of east 41st street, according to the LAFD.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.