Firefighters Respond to Hollywood School Fire

Firefighters responded to a classroom fire at a school in Hollywood Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire started at around 9 a.m., originating from inside a classroom on the second floor of the building on the 600 block of west Sunset Blvd., according to the LAFD.

58 firefighters extinguished the flames in about half an hour, the LAFD said.

The school is part of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hollywood. The church was not affected by the fire, the LAFD said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed smoke rising from the school's roof and several firefighters at the scene.

The LAFD described the fire as "heavy."

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

