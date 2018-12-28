Chris Burrous, Beloved KTLA Anchor, Dead at 43
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Float Decorating Ramps up With Rose Parade 5 Days Away

Posted 12:06 AM, December 28, 2018, by

With the 2019 Rose Parade just five days away, teams of people were hard at work loading their floats up with flowers at a facility in Irwindale ahead of annual the New Year's Day event in Pasadena. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 27, 2018.