‘He’s Telling the Angels Where to Find the Best Food’: Tributes Pour in for Chris Burrous From His KTLA Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA anchors and reporters took to social media to pay tribute to Chris Burrous, a beloved staple of the KTLA 5 Morning News and weekend team.

As news of Burrous death broke Thursday night, his KTLA family started sharing pictures and heartfelt messages of his talent and wit.

Burrous was found unresponsive in a Glendale motel Thursday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His death is being investigated as a possible overdose.

Christina Pascucci had just co-anchored the Early Edition of the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday morning. In an Instagram post, the reporter and anchor said, "This morning he was supposed to be sitting next to me."

"I keep thinking 'what would Chris do' in this situation," Pascucci wrote. "Chris, we will do our best to honor you today and always in every assignment, but nobody does it like you."

Anchor Chris Schauble tweeted that Burrous was a multi-faceted talent. "No one has his amazing range (anchor, weather, traffic, feature and breaking news reporter). Unmatched as a proud husband & father. Right now he’s telling the angels where to find the best food."

.@chrisburrous is the hardest working/most talented person @ktla. No one has his amazing range (anchor, weather, traffic, feature and breaking news reporter). Unmatched as a proud husband & father. Right now he’s telling the angels where to find the best food. Rest easy brother. https://t.co/pDF6wT8Jr5 — Chris Schauble (@ChrisKTLA) December 28, 2018

Eric Spillman also tweeted that Burrous' death was "such a shock." "He was a one-of-a-kind, a real talent," Spillman wrote about Burrous.

He was a one-of-a-kind, a real talent. It is such a shock. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/YTnDHpY0Ip — eric spillman (@ericspillman) December 28, 2018

Megan Telles, who only worked with Burrous on the weekend morning news for a few months, said that was enough time to learn from him.

"Still trying to wrap my head around the loss of a colleague who taught me so much in a matter of months," Telles wrote. "Burrous kept it real, always."

I can’t sleep, so we’ll just keep talking about how unique of a talent Burrous was. My condolences to his wife and daughter. Still trying to wrap my head around the loss of a colleague who taught me so much in a matter of months. Burrous kept it real, always. — Megan Telles (@mtelles) December 28, 2018

Kacey Montoya tweeted early Friday, "This is such a huge loss." "I’ve never had more fun at work than with this man. I am heartbroken that we lost a member of our KTLA family."

This is such a huge loss. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. I’ve never had more fun at work than with this man. I am heartbroken that we lost a member of our KTLA family 😥 https://t.co/UY37HY4azv — Kacey Montoya (@kaceymontoya) December 28, 2018

Samantha Cortese, co-anchor of KTLA's online show 5Live, said that Burrous "Gave me the time of day as a young journalist when we’d be on the same live shots." "Often unfiltered, quirky, and real. It’s why we loved watching him." Cortese wrote.

Chris gave me the time of day as a young journalist when we’d be on the same live shots. (Even let me hold a mic flag. I was so excited!) Often unfiltered, quirky, and real. It’s why we loved watching him. #RIPChrisBurrous https://t.co/aZqSIMIo5a — Samantha Cortese (@SamanthaCortese) December 28, 2018

.@chrisburrous is the hardest working/most talented person @ktla. No one has his amazing range (anchor, weather, traffic, feature and breaking news reporter). Unmatched as a proud husband & father. Right now he’s telling the angels where to find the best food. Rest easy brother. https://t.co/pDF6wT8Jr5 — Chris Schauble (@ChrisKTLA) December 28, 2018

Kirk Hawkins, who had been doing the weather on the KTLA 5 Morning News this week, said Burrous "Was like the mischievous older brother I never had." "While he might have tried to get me to say or do things on air that could have landed me in trouble with the boss, he was always so supportive and went out of his way to make me feel welcome," Hawkins wrote.

.@chrisburrous was like the mischievous older brother I never had. While he might have tried to get me to say or do things on air that could have landed me in trouble with the boss, he was always so supportive and went out of his way to make me feel welcome. pic.twitter.com/PdwrySGcgK — Kirk Hawkins (@kirkhawkins) December 28, 2018