BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in Killing of Police Officer in Central Valley
Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Jessica Shows Us How to Make a Lasagna Dip for New Year’s Eve

Posted 11:43 AM, December 28, 2018, by

Jessica Holmes shows us how to make a perfect dip for your New Year's Eve soiree, a lasagna dip. For the complete recipe, you can click here. And you can watch California Cooking with Jessica Holmes every Saturday at 5p.