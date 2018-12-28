Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

KTLA’s Chip Yost and Kareen Wynter Remember Chris Burrous

Posted 12:27 PM, December 28, 2018, by and , Updated at 01:01PM, December 28, 2018

KTLA's Chip Yost and Kareen Wynter pay tribute to Chris Burrous on the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Dec. 28, 2018.