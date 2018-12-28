‘You Made Me Laugh Until I Cried’: Lynette Romero, Weekend News Team Remember Chris Burrous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The heartbreaking loss of weekend anchor Chris Burrous has shocked his KTLA family and viewers alike.

Lynette Romero, who shared the weekend desk with him, shared picture on Twitter Friday morning.

"You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents," part of her post read.

There are no words. When we took this picture during our show I had no idea it would our last time together. You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents. We will miss you so... pic.twitter.com/nkvtrzHcX3 — Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) December 28, 2018

Weekend meteorologist Liberty Chan joined Friday's newscast to talk about her friend.

“I miss him so much. I’m sorry I don’t have the words to express exactly how I feel but he was more than just a colleague, he was one of my best friends here and I’m just so heartbroken over the loss of him,” she said.

Weekend entertainment reporter Dayna Devon said she was still in shock over the news Friday morning.

She posted a picture of the weekend crew having fun on the set to her Instagram account.

"I looked through all my pictures to find a shot where we weren’t goofing off...but we were always goofing off. That’s what I loved about him," part of her post read.

Burrous passed away Thursday after he was found unresponsive in Glendale.

He joined KTLA in 2011 after spending 14 years as a reporter and anchor at news stations across the U.S.

His weekend Burrous’ Bites segments highlighted little-known Southern California eateries and were a viewer favorite.

His death is being investigated as a possible overdose, Glendale police said.