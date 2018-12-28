‘You Made Me Laugh Until I Cried’: Lynette Romero, Weekend News Team Remember Chris Burrous

The heartbreaking loss of weekend anchor Chris Burrous has shocked his KTLA family and viewers alike.
Lynette Romero, who shared the weekend desk with him, shared picture on Twitter Friday morning.
"You made me laugh until I cried. My tears now are for your sweet little girl, your wife Mai and your dear parents," part of her post read.
Weekend meteorologist Liberty Chan joined Friday's newscast to talk about her friend.
“I miss him so much. I’m sorry I don’t have the words to express exactly how I feel but he was more than just a colleague, he was one of my best friends here and I’m just so heartbroken over the loss of him,” she said.
Weekend entertainment reporter Dayna Devon said she was still in shock over the news Friday morning.
She posted a picture of the weekend crew having fun on the set to her Instagram account.
"I looked through all my pictures to find a shot where we weren’t goofing off...but we were always goofing off. That’s what I loved about him," part of her post read.
I’m still in shock over the loss of Chris Burrous. I looked through all my pictures to find a shot where we weren’t goofing off...but we were always goofing off. That’s what I loved about him. He was warm, funny, engaging, interesting and interested in others. He saw the humor in everything. He was a genius at television. He was a great sport. He was impish and mischievous but he was also an incredible journalist. He loved food and Burrous Bites where he championed small local businesses. He was approachable and he loved his job. He loved his wife and daughter and went on and on about them. I could go on for days. He was Chris...and he was one of a kind. I’ve never met anyone like him. I miss him already.
Burrous passed away Thursday after he was found unresponsive in Glendale.
He joined KTLA in 2011 after spending 14 years as a reporter and anchor at news stations across the U.S.
His weekend Burrous’ Bites segments highlighted little-known Southern California eateries and were a viewer favorite.
His death is being investigated as a possible overdose, Glendale police said.