Law Enforcement, City Officials Express Condolences Over Chris Burrous’ Death

Several first responders and city officials on Friday expressed condolences following the death of KTLA anchor and reporter Chris Burrous.

News of the broadcaster’s death following a possible overdose in a Glendale motel spurred a flurry of messages, emails and social media posts from KTLA viewers. But many law enforcement officials also shared messages.

“My heart breaks over the sudden loss of Chris Burrous, a fixture on TV screens across the city, always there with a smile and a story to help Angelenos get their day started,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a tweet. “Chris will be missed.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore also tweeted that he was saddened by the news of Burrous’ death.

“In a rich and deep media market like Los Angeles, Chris always stood out for his professionalism and positive demeanor,” Moore wrote.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer responded to a tweet saying, “Our thoughts are with the @KTLAMorningNews and entire #KTLA5 team. And certainly with Chris’ family.”

Other agencies, including the Costa Mesa Fire Department and Malibu Search and Rescue, also shared messages on Twitter.

In a statement Thursday night, KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball sent their thoughts and prayers to Burrous’ family, including the broadcasters’ wife and 9-year-old daughter.

“Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great family man, journalist, and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family,” the statement read.

