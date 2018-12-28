Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Law Enforcement, City Officials Express Condolences Over Chris Burrous’ Death

Posted 12:30 PM, December 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:20PM, December 28, 2018

Several first responders and city officials on Friday expressed condolences following the death of KTLA anchor and reporter Chris Burrous.

News of the broadcaster’s death following a possible overdose in a Glendale motel spurred a flurry of messages, emails and social media posts from KTLA viewers. But many law enforcement officials also shared messages.

“My heart breaks over the sudden loss of Chris Burrous, a fixture on TV screens across the city, always there with a smile and a story to help Angelenos get their day started,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a tweet. “Chris will be missed.”

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore also tweeted that he was saddened by the news of Burrous’ death.

“In a rich and deep media market like Los Angeles, Chris always stood out for his professionalism and positive demeanor,” Moore wrote.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer responded to a tweet saying, “Our thoughts are with the @KTLAMorningNews and entire #KTLA5 team. And certainly with Chris’ family.”

Other agencies, including the Costa Mesa Fire Department and Malibu Search and Rescue, also shared messages on Twitter.

In a statement Thursday night, KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball sent their thoughts and prayers to Burrous’ family, including the broadcasters’ wife and 9-year-old daughter.

“Chris loved sharing the stories of Southern California and connecting with our viewers. He will be remembered as a great family man, journalist, and a wonderful friend to many. He brought a kindness to his work and will be deeply missed by the entire KTLA family,” the statement read.

 

 

