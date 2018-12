Shake Shack is offering a free burger every time a customer orders a burger online or on the Shack App using the code “THANKYOU18.” The offer is available at all Los Angeles locations until Jan. 2, and is only valid for one-time use. Shake Shack’s Culinary Director Mark Rosati appears on KTLA’s 5 Live on Dec. 28, 2018. More information is available on order.shakeshack.com.