Teams of Volunteers Rushing to Complete Float Decorating Ahead of Rose Parade

December 28, 2018

Rose Parade floats are under construction at a warehouse in Irwindale, and volunteers are hurrying to bedeck the creations with thousands of fresh flowers before the New Year's Day event. Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 28, 2018.

