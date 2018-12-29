2 Killed in Crash on 60 Freeway near Ontario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating a crash in Ontario Saturday night that claimed the lives of two people.

It happened on the 60 Freeway westbound near Archibald Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

Investigators said the car struck a palm tree, but did not say what initially caused the crash.

The driver and a passenger were declared dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The names of the two victims have not yet been released.

Several lanes were closed as crews worked the scene, but have since reopened.