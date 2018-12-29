Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

2019 Rose Parade Preview – The World Famous FAMU Marching 100 Band

Posted 7:28 PM, December 29, 2018,

We get a sneak peek at the Santa Monica rehearsal of the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's world famous Marching 100 band, one of the bands participating in the 130th Rose Parade presented by Honda. famu.edu