Glendale Woman Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left 72-Year-Old Dead

A local resident has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old who was holiday shopping in Glendale, authorities announced Saturday.

Glendale police said Mira Gjura, 61, was detained Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run. She has since been released on bail.

Gjura allegedly fled in her vehicle after striking Novar Ismailyan around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue. The victim, also a Glendale resident who would have turned 73 on New Year’s Eve, died at the scene.

Detectives previously released surveillance video and an image related to the case.

In the footage, a woman is seen apparently getting out of her car just south of Glenoaks Boulevard and checking it for damage. Witnesses told authorities that they saw the woman but did not know that a fatal incident had just happened. They described her to be in her late 50s to early 70s driving a black Toyota Prius.

The photo subsequently released by Glendale police shows a woman they believed to be the same person from the video. The image, a still from a surveillance video inside Castle Liquor at Allen Avenue and San Fernando Road, shows the woman buying items while wearing a hoodie.

Forensic specialists were in the process of evaluating Gjura’s vehicle, Glendale police said.

The agency encouraged anyone with information to call detectives as the investigation continued.

Gjura was set to be arraigned at Glendale Superior Court on May 19, 2019.