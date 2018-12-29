Inmate May Be Heading to L.A. Area After Escape From San Quentin, Carjacking: Officials

An inmate who walked away from the San Quentin State Prison the day after Christmas and carjacked somebody at a nearby Home Depot may be heading to the Los Angeles area, officials said Saturday.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Shalom Mendoza, 21, was spotted at a Dollar Store in the city of San Miguel in San Luis Obispo County around 4:20 p.m. on Friday. He bought dark clothing and was no longer wearing his prison uniform, the agency said.

Two days earlier, he was reported missing during an evening count at San Quentin. The Northern California facility, the state’s oldest state prison, houses more than 4,200 inmates.

“He was assigned to work outside the secured perimeter of the prison, as many inmates are, and he took advantage of an opportunity to leave,” a statement from the Department of Corrections said.

According to investigators, Mendoza forcefully took someone’s Toyota RAV4 at a Home Deport parking lot near the prison. That vehicle was discovered abandoned north of Paso Robles off the 101 Freeway on Friday, authorities said.

Mendoza was servicing a five-year sentence for using a deadly weapon during a carjacking or attempted carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly. He arrived at San Quentin from L.A. County in December 2017.

Authorities said Mendoza is considered dangerous, urging anyone who sees him to call 911 right away.

They described him as a Hispanic man about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 177 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

The Department of Corrections released his booking photo, where he’s seen with a tattoo above his right eyebrow and on his neck.

Those who have any information on his whereabouts can contact Special Agent Eric Lauren at 559-351-3979.