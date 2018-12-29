Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 29th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Can you believe it this is the last Saturday of 2018! There’s plenty to do and see! Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!

2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE

Volunteers To Decorate Floats!

Commercial float builders:

*Fiesta Parade Floats, Irwindale

*Phoenix Decorating Co., Irwindale

*Artistic Entertainment Services, Pasadena

tournamentofroses.com

2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE

Volunteers To Decorate Floats!

Self-built float organizations:

*Burbank Tournament of Roses Association

*Cal Poly Universities

*Downey Rose Float Association

*La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

*Sierra Madre Rose Float Association

*South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

tournamentofroses.com

The decorating process is underway for the more than 40 floats designed for the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Some of the float fabricators are accepting volunteers to help with the daunting process. To learn who can use some assistance, check the tournamentofroses.com website. You will see a listing for the major commercial float builders as well as the self-built float organizations that might be able to use some help.

For example, the folks working on the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Float are having a crunch decorating party and fundraiser Saturday night at 6pm.

-0-

2018 KWANZAA PRODUCTION “MA’AT”

LULA WASHINGTON DANCE THEATRE

THE LULA WASHINGTON DANCE THEATRE STUDIO

3773 CRENSHAW BOULEVARD

LOS ANGELES

1-800-838-3006

http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com

Celebrate the African American experience of Kwanzaa. The Lula Washington Dance Theatre has produce a special Kwanzaa program to honor the seven day holiday. There’s a combination of African dance; Ballet and Modern dance. The talented performers are from the Lula Washington Dance Theatre School and the exceptional performers from Lula Washington’s international touring dance ensemble.

Saturday’s performance begins at 7:30pm.

-0-

Free!

Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

annenbergphotospace.org

The Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City is an important holiday weekend location if holiday shopping has obliterated your budget. THE PHOTO ARK exhibition produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is free!

This incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects closes Sunday, January 13th, 2019.

Again, this exhibition is free.

-0-

Free!

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

caammuseum.org

Also free, the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. Among several exhibits here, we can see for free LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963. May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. Coined the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” it was one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, predating the famous 1963 March on Washington by three months.

The exhibition explores how and why Wrigley Field, LA’s first baseball stadium to the Los Angeles Angels, was a crucial locale for the event. Existing from 1925 through 1969, Wrigley Field is still remembered as the place where Dr. King stated, “Birmingham or Los Angeles, the cry is always the same. We want to be free.” His efforts to desegregate and to connect Los Angeles to Birmingham helped to raise significant and desperately needed funds to assist the movement in supporting the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

-0-

Free!

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Another free museum to explore with out-of-town family and friends is The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. General admission free and includes the third floor galleries, where you can see Robert Therrien’s enormous “UNDER THE TABLE”, Jeff Koons “BLUE DOG” as well as his mirror polished “TULIPS” and more.

-0-

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

818 696 2149

Glendale

http://www.neonmona.org

-0-

Queen Mary Christmas

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

562 499 1739

http://www.queenmary.com

The Queen Mary invites guests to step aboard the legendary ocean liner for an all-new adventure filled with incredible holiday festivities, setting sail now through January 6, 2019. Gather the family for Queen Mary Christmas and enjoy a vintage rush of holiday family fun with live entertainment, libations and treats, ice-skating onboard one of the Queen Mary’s decks, a Gingerbread Village, Stocking Shop, vintage-dressed carolers, light shows, and much more.

From bow to stern, families can embrace the holiday spirit while strolling along the Queen Mary’s decks to uncover a magical Christmas of yesteryear. From the glittering, tree-lined Promenade Deck, enter the beautifully decorated Main Hall with an art-deco inspired Christmas tree centerpiece fit for a Queen. Un-pop a cork or imbibe on delicious handcrafted cocktails while delighting in the ship’s yule lights and breathtaking views at the iconic Observation Bar. On the bow of the ship, immerse yourself inside the amazing, 80-foot Christmas tree made of over 45,000 twinkling LED lights. The tree will be lit each night of the holiday season with a nightly tree lighting ceremony, complete with community entertainment. Guests are welcomed to ‘rock around’ the Christmas tree as it brightens up the Pacific shore with a synchronized display of music and lights.

-0-

Winterfest at Santa Anita Park

285 Huntington Drive

Arcadia

http://www.santaanita.com

Families are invited to attend Winterfest set to run through January 6th, 2019.

-0-

Valley Relics Museum

Grand Opening! NEW Location!

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Hangar C3 & C4

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.

-0-

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

818 949 4200

http://www.descansogardens.org

There’s the nighttime experience of the ENCHANTED FOREST OF LIGHT at Descanso Gardens. Take a one mile walk through unique lighting installations in some of the magnificent garden areas. Go to the descansogardens.org website in advance of your visit to reserve your timed entry tickets.

-0-

L.A. Zoo Lights

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.LAZooLights.org

The Los Angeles Zoo is a Winter Wonderland because of its holiday zoo lights. Take a 60-to-90 minute stroll through animal themed light displays, get a glimpse of real reindeer and keep warm with hot cocoa and other holiday treats. For ticket information, check the website: http://www.lazoolights.org

-0-

Reindeer Romp 2018

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.LAZooLights.org

Real reindeer are back in town and making the L.A. Zoo their home for the holidays! Visit them in Reindeer Village daily, where you’ll also find enchanting photo ops and fascinating facts about Santa’s favorite furry friends.

Weekends offer a flurry of additional fun, with special entertainment and activities including:

Craft station with make-your-own antlers

Reindeer keeper talks

Holiday presents for the animals

Photos with Santa (for an additional fee)

All activities except Santa photos are free for members and with paid admission. Programming subject to change. The Zoo is closed on December 25.

Daily Reindeer Games, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Real reindeer on display

Fun reindeer facts

Holiday photo ops

Weekend Romps

Professional photos with Santa are available for a nominal fee 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekend days November 17 through December 23 plus Friday, November 23. Prices vary by package.

Antler crafts in Reindeer Village 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Reindeer keeper talks in Reindeer Village at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.

-0-

All Aboard, America!

Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

Explore the special Christmas display, All-Aboard America! featuring four spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities.

Take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House — custom-baked to look like President Nixon’s birthplace! Sponsored by the Cookie Element of Yorba Linda.

NEW THIS YEAR: Enjoy a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree — decked out in red, white and blue.

The showcase reflects President Nixon’s love of trains that began in his Yorba Linda childhood. In his Memoirs, he recalled, “In the daytime, I could see the smoke from the steam engines. Sometimes at night, I was awakened by the whistle of a train and then I dreamed of the far-off places I wanted to visit someday.”

-0-

Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library

Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

800 410 8354

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Visitors will be filled with excitement, happiness and the holiday spirit once they have experienced the Reagan Library’s brand new “Great American Christmas Holiday Lights” program!

From the moment you step onto our property until the moment you depart, your senses will be filled with all things Christmas! Current and nostalgic holiday tunes will make you smile; the scent of yuletide treats will tease your nose; and everywhere you look you will see festive, stunning displays of light.

-0-

Pompeii : The Exhibition

The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Pompeii: The Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, features over 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

-0-

Make it GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-

-0-0-0-