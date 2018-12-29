Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 29th, 2018

Happy Saturday! Can you believe it this is the last Saturday of 2018! There’s plenty to do and see! Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Enjoy!
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE
Volunteers To Decorate Floats!
Commercial float builders:
*Fiesta Parade Floats, Irwindale
*Phoenix Decorating Co., Irwindale
*Artistic Entertainment Services, Pasadena
tournamentofroses.com
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
2019 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE
Volunteers To Decorate Floats!
Self-built float organizations:
*Burbank Tournament of Roses Association
*Cal Poly Universities
*Downey Rose Float Association
*La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association
*Sierra Madre Rose Float Association
*South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association
tournamentofroses.com
The decorating process is underway for the more than 40 floats designed for the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade.
Some of the float fabricators are accepting volunteers to help with the daunting process. To learn who can use some assistance, check the tournamentofroses.com website. You will see a listing for the major commercial float builders as well as the self-built float organizations that might be able to use some help.
For example, the folks working on the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Float are having a crunch decorating party and fundraiser Saturday night at 6pm.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
2018 KWANZAA PRODUCTION “MA’AT”
LULA WASHINGTON DANCE THEATRE
THE LULA WASHINGTON DANCE THEATRE STUDIO
3773 CRENSHAW BOULEVARD
LOS ANGELES
1-800-838-3006
http://www.BrownPaperTickets.com
Celebrate the African American experience of Kwanzaa. The Lula Washington Dance Theatre has produce a special Kwanzaa program to honor the seven day holiday. There’s a combination of African dance; Ballet and Modern dance. The talented performers are from the Lula Washington Dance Theatre School and the exceptional performers from Lula Washington’s international touring dance ensemble.
Saturday’s performance begins at 7:30pm.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Free!
Photo Ark: One Man’s Quest to Document the World’s Animals
Annenberg Space for Photography
2000 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles
213 403 3000
annenbergphotospace.org
The Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City is an important holiday weekend location if holiday shopping has obliterated your budget. THE PHOTO ARK exhibition produced by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is free!
This incredible project to shoot studio-quality portraits of every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, including mammals, reptiles, birds, fish, amphibians, and even insects closes Sunday, January 13th, 2019.
Again, this exhibition is free.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Free!
California African American Museum
600 State Drive
Los Angeles
caammuseum.org
Also free, the California African American Museum in Exposition Park. Among several exhibits here, we can see for free LOS ANGELES FREEDOM RALLY, 1963. May 26, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed nearly 40,000 people at Wrigley Field in South Los Angeles. Coined the “Los Angeles Freedom Rally,” it was one of the largest civil rights rallies in the country, predating the famous 1963 March on Washington by three months.
The exhibition explores how and why Wrigley Field, LA’s first baseball stadium to the Los Angeles Angels, was a crucial locale for the event. Existing from 1925 through 1969, Wrigley Field is still remembered as the place where Dr. King stated, “Birmingham or Los Angeles, the cry is always the same. We want to be free.” His efforts to desegregate and to connect Los Angeles to Birmingham helped to raise significant and desperately needed funds to assist the movement in supporting the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Free!
The Broad
221 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
http://www.thebroad.org
Another free museum to explore with out-of-town family and friends is The Broad in downtown Los Angeles. General admission free and includes the third floor galleries, where you can see Robert Therrien’s enormous “UNDER THE TABLE”, Jeff Koons “BLUE DOG” as well as his mirror polished “TULIPS” and more.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still
Museum of Neon Art
216 South Brand Boulevard
818 696 2149
Glendale
http://www.neonmona.org
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Queen Mary Christmas
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach
562 499 1739
http://www.queenmary.com
The Queen Mary invites guests to step aboard the legendary ocean liner for an all-new adventure filled with incredible holiday festivities, setting sail now through January 6, 2019. Gather the family for Queen Mary Christmas and enjoy a vintage rush of holiday family fun with live entertainment, libations and treats, ice-skating onboard one of the Queen Mary’s decks, a Gingerbread Village, Stocking Shop, vintage-dressed carolers, light shows, and much more.
From bow to stern, families can embrace the holiday spirit while strolling along the Queen Mary’s decks to uncover a magical Christmas of yesteryear. From the glittering, tree-lined Promenade Deck, enter the beautifully decorated Main Hall with an art-deco inspired Christmas tree centerpiece fit for a Queen. Un-pop a cork or imbibe on delicious handcrafted cocktails while delighting in the ship’s yule lights and breathtaking views at the iconic Observation Bar. On the bow of the ship, immerse yourself inside the amazing, 80-foot Christmas tree made of over 45,000 twinkling LED lights. The tree will be lit each night of the holiday season with a nightly tree lighting ceremony, complete with community entertainment. Guests are welcomed to ‘rock around’ the Christmas tree as it brightens up the Pacific shore with a synchronized display of music and lights.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Winterfest at Santa Anita Park
285 Huntington Drive
Arcadia
http://www.santaanita.com
Families are invited to attend Winterfest set to run through January 6th, 2019.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Valley Relics Museum
Grand Opening! NEW Location!
7900 Balboa Boulevard
Hangar C3 & C4
Lake Balboa
818 616 4083
valleyrelicsmuseum.org
The Valley Relics Museum boasts its vast collection of historical artifacts pertaining to the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The collection includes rare documents, photographs, vintage neon signs, post cards, yearbooks, negatives, clothing, books, art, automobiles and bicycles from The Valley's past. Valley Relics is a non-profit organization 501(c)3 with an endeavor to preserve and protect our local history and it artifacts while educating the public on the rich history of The San Fernando Valley.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Enchanted Forest of Light
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Drive
La Canada Flintridge
818 949 4200
http://www.descansogardens.org
There’s the nighttime experience of the ENCHANTED FOREST OF LIGHT at Descanso Gardens. Take a one mile walk through unique lighting installations in some of the magnificent garden areas. Go to the descansogardens.org website in advance of your visit to reserve your timed entry tickets.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
L.A. Zoo Lights
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.LAZooLights.org
The Los Angeles Zoo is a Winter Wonderland because of its holiday zoo lights. Take a 60-to-90 minute stroll through animal themed light displays, get a glimpse of real reindeer and keep warm with hot cocoa and other holiday treats. For ticket information, check the website: http://www.lazoolights.org
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Reindeer Romp 2018
Los Angeles Zoo
5333 Zoo Drive
Los Angeles
http://www.LAZooLights.org
Real reindeer are back in town and making the L.A. Zoo their home for the holidays! Visit them in Reindeer Village daily, where you’ll also find enchanting photo ops and fascinating facts about Santa’s favorite furry friends.
Weekends offer a flurry of additional fun, with special entertainment and activities including:
Craft station with make-your-own antlers
Reindeer keeper talks
Holiday presents for the animals
Photos with Santa (for an additional fee)
All activities except Santa photos are free for members and with paid admission. Programming subject to change. The Zoo is closed on December 25.
Daily Reindeer Games, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Real reindeer on display
Fun reindeer facts
Holiday photo ops
Weekend Romps
Professional photos with Santa are available for a nominal fee 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on weekend days November 17 through December 23 plus Friday, November 23. Prices vary by package.
Antler crafts in Reindeer Village 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Reindeer keeper talks in Reindeer Village at 11 a.m. & 2 p.m.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
All Aboard, America!
Holiday Trains at the Nixon Library
18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda
http://www.nixonfoundation.org
Explore the special Christmas display, All-Aboard America! featuring four spectacular layouts of model trains whistling over bridges, through snow-capped mountains and stopping in miniature towns and cities.
Take photographs with the beautiful Pat Nixon White House Gingerbread House — custom-baked to look like President Nixon’s birthplace! Sponsored by the Cookie Element of Yorba Linda.
NEW THIS YEAR: Enjoy a 20-foot tall Nixon White House Christmas tree — decked out in red, white and blue.
The showcase reflects President Nixon’s love of trains that began in his Yorba Linda childhood. In his Memoirs, he recalled, “In the daytime, I could see the smoke from the steam engines. Sometimes at night, I was awakened by the whistle of a train and then I dreamed of the far-off places I wanted to visit someday.”
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Holiday Lights at the Reagan Library
Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
800 410 8354
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Visitors will be filled with excitement, happiness and the holiday spirit once they have experienced the Reagan Library’s brand new “Great American Christmas Holiday Lights” program!
From the moment you step onto our property until the moment you depart, your senses will be filled with all things Christmas! Current and nostalgic holiday tunes will make you smile; the scent of yuletide treats will tease your nose; and everywhere you look you will see festive, stunning displays of light.
-0-
SATURDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”
Pompeii : The Exhibition
The Reagan Presidential Library & Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
http://www.reaganfoundation.org
Pompeii: The Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, features over 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.
-0-
Make it GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-0-
HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:
PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.
Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community
-0-0-0-